John M. Carloni
Fair Lawn - John M. Carloni, 69, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Passaic, NJ, raised in Saddle Brook, and later made Fair Lawn his home, where he lived with his family for 44 years. He received his BA from Jersey City State College and was a teacher for 9 years. He was then employed as a sales representative with Xerox in NYC for 31 years before retiring in 2011.
John was, first and foremost, a family man. He loved his family, friends, and cats above all else. Beloved son of the late John J. Carloni and Bertha (Barna) Carloni, John is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Carchia) Carloni, devoted daughters Gina Carloni (husband Danel Sanchez Tarrago) and Dana Clark (husband Yuma Clark), and adoring grandsons John and Tommy Clark and Dante Carloni De Souza.
Travel and music were John's true passions. He was a world traveler who visited 24 countries in Europe and the Americas and went on 18 cruises. As an avid photographer, he took great joy in documenting his vacations, life's milestones, and precious family events. In his youth, he played the bugle for the Garfield Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps, and as band dad, he was the President of the Fair Lawn High School Band Parents Association. He was also an Elvis enthusiast, collector, and frequent Graceland visitor.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 7 - 9PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. A Funeral Service is planned for Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Additional information can be found at: www.vpfairlawn.com.