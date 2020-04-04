|
|
John M. Christian
Paterson - John M. Christian, 83, of Paterson, NJ passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Toronto, Canada he lived in Paterson most of his life. He worked at Ramapo College for 35 years. He served in the United States Army from 1953 -1956 and was stationed in Germany. He was the loving son of Edna and Ernest Christen. Loving brother to Albert Christen, Mildred Vigorito and Doreen Teller. Beloved father of John Christen and Darlene Gonzalez and her husband Carlos Gonzalez. Wonderful grandfather to Dana Gonzalez, Carlos Gonzalez, Marie Christen, Gloria Christen, Emanuel Christen, Asia Christen and Hannah Christen. Great Grandfather of Alyssa Dominguez, Kali Rutt and Giovante. Wonderful godfather to Hellen Boncini. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours and the service are private. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ www.delozito.com