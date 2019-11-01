|
|
John M. Cortazzo
11/3/1960 - 3/14/2009
Happy Birthday in Heaven. Wishing you were here today,
For even just a while
So I could say happy birthday, And see your loving smile. The only gifts today will be Your sweet memories left behind Of laughter, joy and happiness That echo on, in my mind.
I'll gaze upon pictures I'll think of you with love And hope you're doing fine In Heaven up above. May angels hold you closely And sing you a
happy song And I'll be sending wishes Today and all year long. Happy 59th Birthday
We miss you!
We love you forever and a day!
Patti, Gianna, and Anthony