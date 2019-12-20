Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese R.C. Church
Cresskill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John DeSalvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. DeSalvo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. DeSalvo Obituary
John M. DeSalvo

John M. DeSalvo, 55, of Dumont and Lavallette, died unexpectedly on December 18, 2019. Devoted father of John Anthony and Vincent DeSalvo. Dear brother of Doreen DeSalvo. Loving son of John M. DeSalvo, Sr. Also survived by his life-long friend, Michelle DeSalvo and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother, Marjorie (2017) and brother Steven (2017).

John was born in the Bronx, NY, and was a foreman with PSE&G of Oradell. He lived most of his life in Dumont, and was a Dumont H.S. graduate. John was a supportive baseball coach, loving father, and will be missed greatly by all.

Funeral Mass Monday, December 23rd, 10 AM, St. Therese R.C. Church, Cresskill. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -