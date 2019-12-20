|
John M. DeSalvo
John M. DeSalvo, 55, of Dumont and Lavallette, died unexpectedly on December 18, 2019. Devoted father of John Anthony and Vincent DeSalvo. Dear brother of Doreen DeSalvo. Loving son of John M. DeSalvo, Sr. Also survived by his life-long friend, Michelle DeSalvo and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother, Marjorie (2017) and brother Steven (2017).
John was born in the Bronx, NY, and was a foreman with PSE&G of Oradell. He lived most of his life in Dumont, and was a Dumont H.S. graduate. John was a supportive baseball coach, loving father, and will be missed greatly by all.
Funeral Mass Monday, December 23rd, 10 AM, St. Therese R.C. Church, Cresskill. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.