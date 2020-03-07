|
|
John M. Khoury
Harrington Park - KHOURY, John Michael, 96, of Harrington Park, NJ passed away on March 7, 2020. Born in Brooklyn to Syrian immigrants, Michael and Marie Khoury, he graduated from Manual Training High School in 1941 and continued his education at Columbia University. He went on to serve in the US Army from 1944-46. He fought with the 7th Army in France and Germany as a sniper and rifleman during WWII. He was awarded several medals including the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster for valor. He described his view from the foxhole in his book, Love Company. Upon his return he joined his father in the family textile business, married his childhood friend, Grace Magrabi, and later moved to Tenafly to raise their family. He and his brother Russell ran the family businesses until his retirement at the age of 85. He is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Grace, his sisters Yvonne and Claire. He is survived by his children Diane Khoury and husband Steve Seyboth, Jeanne Lambert and husband George, Carol Khoury, John Khoury and wife Christiane, grandchildren George and Danielle Lambert, Mark and Nicole Khoury, his brother Russell and family. Viewing will be at Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 10 AM at the Presbyterian Church, 55 Magnolia Ave. Tenafly, NJ 07670. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church at Tenafly or the Salvation Army.