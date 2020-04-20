|
John M. Last, DDS
Green Pond - Dr. John M. Last, 80, of Green Pond and formerly of Wayne passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Dr. Last had a dental practice in Wayne, NJ before retiring to Green Pond with his wife of 60 years, Mary E. Last (née Holtrop). John attended Eastern Christian High School before graduating from Calvin College and Fairleigh Dickinson's School of Dentistry. He was stationed at Fort Sill in the medical Corp during the early years of the Vietnam War before returning to New Jersey. John was an active member of the Preakness Christian Reformed Church and, later in life, a regular attendee at the Green Pond Chapel and Redeemer Church in New York City. He was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all that survive him, including his wife Mary and their children Jonathan (and Mary) Last, Sally (and David) Ruitenberg, and Julie (and Bert) Bowden and their families.