Resources
More Obituaries for John Dds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Last Dds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. Last Dds Obituary
John M. Last, DDS

Green Pond - Dr. John M. Last, 80, of Green Pond and formerly of Wayne passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Dr. Last had a dental practice in Wayne, NJ before retiring to Green Pond with his wife of 60 years, Mary E. Last (née Holtrop). John attended Eastern Christian High School before graduating from Calvin College and Fairleigh Dickinson's School of Dentistry. He was stationed at Fort Sill in the medical Corp during the early years of the Vietnam War before returning to New Jersey. John was an active member of the Preakness Christian Reformed Church and, later in life, a regular attendee at the Green Pond Chapel and Redeemer Church in New York City. He was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all that survive him, including his wife Mary and their children Jonathan (and Mary) Last, Sally (and David) Ruitenberg, and Julie (and Bert) Bowden and their families.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -