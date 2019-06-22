|
John "Jack" M. Long
Bergenfield - John "Jack" M. Long, 81, of Bergenfield, passed away on June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Caroline (née Genet). Loving father of John, Colleen, Kathleen, and the late Brian. Cherished Pop to Caitlin, Steven, Rachel, Jack, Ryan and Meghan. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Dear father-in-law of Linda, Gina and John. Predeceased by his brother, PJ.
John was born in the Bronx, NY to Patrick and Kathleen Long. He spent 40 years in law enforcement with the MTA retiring as Chief of Police for Staten Island Transit. Jack was a proud resident of Bergenfield and Bergen County and always tried to give back to the community.
Funeral Mass Monday, 11 AM, St. John's R.C. Church, Bergenfield. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visiting Sunday 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. Memorial tributes may be made in John's name to the Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Dr. #38269, Beaverton OR 97008-7105; wwwkidneycancer.org.