John M. Loughead
John M. Loughead, age 87, of Mahwah, NJ formerly of Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved and devoted husband of Satig (Kazanjian) Loughead. Loving father of Robert Loughead and wife Maureen, Linda Ohnikian and husband Robert and Mark Loughead and wife Monica. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Michael, Brett, Ryan and Drew.
Services are private. Interment Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah. Donations in memory of John may be made to St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com