|
|
John M. McMahon
John M. McMahon, 78, of Wanaque, formerly of Palisades Park, passed away on November 21, 2019.
John proudly served in the US Army National Guard and was a police officer with the New York Transit Police for 23 years. Upon retiring, he worked as a security guard for Bendix and Honeywell. John was an avid NY Yankees fan and baseball rotisserie league player who also had an interest in trains and crime novels. He loved his family, his friends, and his country.
John is lovingly survived by his wife, Margaret; his son, Michael; his step-daughters, Barbara Seda and her husband Stephen, Ann McGarry and her husband Denis, Denise Byrnes, Christine Mann and her husband Jeffrey, and Kathleen Mercedes and her husband Pascual; his brothers, Martin and Jerry; his sister, Joan Watts; his grandchildren, Stephanie Everett, Isolina and Brianna Seda, Amanda Harrison, Meghan and Denis McGarry, Alyssa Hackett, Mariah Mann, and Devin and Shavahn Mercedes; and his great grandchildren, Aubree Everett and Justin and Stiles Hackett. He was predeceased by his daughter, Helen.
Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm Monday, November 25 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be greatly appreciated by his family.