Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mikolay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Mikolay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. Mikolay Obituary
John M. Mikolay

Rutherford - John M. Mikolay, of Rutherford, passed away March 1, 2020.

Visiting Thur. 4-8p in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Funeral Friday 9:30a in FH for 10:30a Mass in St. Mary Church, Rutherford. Entombment Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.

John is survived by his wife, Diane( DiGirolamo), daughter, Andrea, and grand-daughter, Amber.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 20 Mercer St., Hackensack, NJ 07601.

Visit calhounmania.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -