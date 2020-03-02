|
|
John M. Mikolay
Rutherford - John M. Mikolay, of Rutherford, passed away March 1, 2020.
Visiting Thur. 4-8p in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Funeral Friday 9:30a in FH for 10:30a Mass in St. Mary Church, Rutherford. Entombment Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
John is survived by his wife, Diane( DiGirolamo), daughter, Andrea, and grand-daughter, Amber.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 20 Mercer St., Hackensack, NJ 07601.
