John M. Walsh
Hillsdale - John M. Walsh, 49, of Hillsdale, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Son of the late Mary (Brynes) Walsh; John Walsh and his step- mother Lucia Walsh. Brother of Christopher Walsh and Debra Skeith and her husband Brendan. Uncle of Gavin. Born in New York City, he lived in Bogota and Dumont, where he graduated Dumont High School, before moving to Hillsdale in 2014. The family will receive their family and friends on Thursday from 3:30- 7:30 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, www.jdrf.org
