John Marchant Gallacher
Chatham, MA - John Marchant Gallacher passed away peacefully at his home in Chatham, MA on April 11th. Born on February 19, 1927, he grew up in Philadelphia, then moved with his young family to Levittown, PA and then Waldwick, NJ, before finally retiring to Chatham. John is survived by Virginia Gallacher, his loving wife of 46 years, and his children Steven Gallacher and wife Sandi, Richard Tucker and wife Laura, Andrew Tucker, Carol Ann Tucker and husband John Hook, and Sara Gallacher. "PaPa" is also survived by his grandchildren Tara Gallacher, Richard Tucker, Blair Gallacher, Megan Driscoll, Aaron Gleeson, Robin Gleeson-Warren, and his great grandchildren John and Esme Davila. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Betsy Click Gallacher, and daughter Ruth Ann Gleeson.
A lifelong Boy Scout, John began his scouting career in 1940 and went on to volunteer for numerous council leadership and district committee positions wherever he lived, including 40 years with his beloved Troop 88 in Waldwick, NJ. He received many recognitions for his distinguished service to the Boy Scouts, including the Silver Beaver Award. His dedication to family and community found him leading the Waldwick High School & Home Association (and six of their Graduation Balls), as well as the Waldwick Historical Society, the Recreation Board, and the Lion's Club. In 1987, he was presented the Waldwick Citizen of the Year Award.
Also a proud veteran, John was deployed to the Pacific Theater towards the end of WWII. Discharged at the rank of sergeant, he continued in the Inactive Reserve - Medical Detachment until 1950. He never tired of recounting his days in Okinawa and Amami Oshima, as well as practicing his broken Japanese at every opportunity.
A true "Mad Man," John had a successful career in advertising that spanned almost 50 years and carried him into retirement. When his work was finally done, he settled into life on Cape Cod and happily assumed the moniker of "Captain Cutty" given to him by family and friends. A voracious reader with an encyclopedic memory, John continued to consume, and recount, an endless supply of books caringly provided to him by the Eldredge Public Library until his final chapter.
Per his very specific requests, John's remains will be interned at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA without a funeral or visitation beforehand. A celebration of life will be held with family (and a mandatory bagpiper, of course) at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in John's name may do so by contributing to The Eldredge Libraray in Chatham in person or by selecting "Memorial or Honor Gift" from the Donate options on their website (www.eldredgelibrary.org).