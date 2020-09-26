John "Jack" Martin
Vero Beach - VERO BEACH - John "Jack" M. Martin, 93, formerly of Dumont, NJ passed away on September 16, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL following a short hospitalization.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Mary "Jean" (Buehler); 4 children: Michael (Jennifer) of Vienna, VA, Kenny (Barbarann) of Knoxville, TN, Elaine Tekerian (Armen) of Ramsey, NJ, and Kathy Martin of Vero Beach, FL; 8 grandchildren: Jeffrey (Christine Bolon) and Timothy (Lisa Weckstein) Martin, Joseph, Alexander, and Daniel Tekerian, and Shane, Reagan, and Brynn Martin; and 1 great-grandchild, Edward Martin. Jack is also survived by his younger sister, Eileen Glamp of Columbia, SC. His parents, Florence and John Martin, and his younger brother, James Martin, all of Pittsburgh, PA, pre-deceased him.
Jack was born on June 16, 1927 in Pittsburgh, PA, where he grew up. After high school, he served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII and in the Army Reserves. In 1951 he graduated from Duquesne University, married Jean, and began a rewarding 34-year management career with United Parcel Service. A 1959 relocation from Pittsburgh to New York City saw them settle in Dumont, NJ where they raised their four children. Jack travelled the U.S. extensively for his career, but still managed to participate in activities at St. Mary's Catholic Church, including the choir, and to support family members' activities.
Jack retired in 1986 and he and Jean relocated to Tobyhanna, PA where they attended St. Ann's Catholic Church and belonged to the Pocono Farms Country Club. In 1998, they bought their home in the Bent Pine Golf Club community in Vero Beach, FL where they enjoyed many years as golf members. During that time they were parishioners of St. Helen Catholic Church. In 2017, they moved to the Indian River Estates ACTS retirement community in Vero and became parishioners of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. Over the years, they enjoyed and generously supported the theater, symphony, art museum and a variety of charitable causes in Vero Beach.
Jack played tennis and golf in his retirement years. He was an avid reader and book collector, particularly of military history, and always had a book close by. He was an expert at word puzzles, particularly crosswords. In retirement, he and Jean visited Barbados annually for 25+ years. They enjoyed traveling the U.S. and the world and made it a point to pass on the travel bug to their grandchildren by taking them to Alaska and Europe. We have wonderful memories of our annual summer family get togethers in upstate NY as well.
Jack was a strong but gentle man and a good listener. He was kind and generous in his own unassuming way. He was a relatively private person, but he treasured the friendships he had throughout the course of his life.
A Catholic funeral mass and interment will take place in his beloved Pittsburgh once the COVID virus has passed and we can safely gather together to celebrate Jack's wonderful life and legacy.
