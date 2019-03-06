Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
John Martin Straub


John Martin Straub Obituary
John Martin Straub

Norwood - John Martin Straub, 40, of Norwood, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved son of Stanley and the late Jacqueline. Cherished brother of Suzanne Whalen and her husband Jason of Park Ridge. Adored grandson of Muriel and the late Arthur. Loving nephew of Lillian and John Skoda of Norwood, Arthur and Charlene Straub of DE and the late John Straub. John was the proud uncle of William and Jack. Dear cousin of Julianne Skoda, Ashley Picaman and Kurt Straub. A friend to all, he will be missed for his quick smile and a kind word.

John has been a Realtor for many years, most recently working for RE/MAX in Closter. He was a member of the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department, served on the Norwood Board of Adjustments and was County Committee Member for the Norwood Republican Organization.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday 11 AM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050). Visiting hours are Friday 2-4 & 6-9 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to , .

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
