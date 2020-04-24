Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for John McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John McDonald Obituary
John McDonald

Maywood - Mc, Donald, John,73, of Maywood, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Before retiring, John worked for La Place as a driver and at the Maywood Inn as a part time Bartender. He was a member of Brewers Athletic Club, U.S.Cost Guard auxillary and American Legion. John was a decorated Vietnam Veteran. John proudly served our county in the US Army. Cherished husband of 47 years to Karen (nee McCarthy). Loving father of Mick (Mike Davenport) Hale of Asbury Park, NJ, Kelly (Anthony) Minervini of Waldwick, NJ, William McDonald of Maywood, NJ, John (Jaimie) McDonald of Butler, NJ. Treasured grandfather of Jayden Charles, Steve, Tommy, Addison, Kellen and Harlee Rose. Dear brother of Alan McDonald of Hialeah, FL. John also leaves behind may loving cousins, nieces and nephews. All services are private at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -