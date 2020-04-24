|
|
John McDonald
Maywood - Mc, Donald, John,73, of Maywood, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Before retiring, John worked for La Place as a driver and at the Maywood Inn as a part time Bartender. He was a member of Brewers Athletic Club, U.S.Cost Guard auxillary and American Legion. John was a decorated Vietnam Veteran. John proudly served our county in the US Army. Cherished husband of 47 years to Karen (nee McCarthy). Loving father of Mick (Mike Davenport) Hale of Asbury Park, NJ, Kelly (Anthony) Minervini of Waldwick, NJ, William McDonald of Maywood, NJ, John (Jaimie) McDonald of Butler, NJ. Treasured grandfather of Jayden Charles, Steve, Tommy, Addison, Kellen and Harlee Rose. Dear brother of Alan McDonald of Hialeah, FL. John also leaves behind may loving cousins, nieces and nephews. All services are private at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com