John "Jack" McGovern
John (Jack) McGovern of Emerson, formerly of Oradell, passed away on October 4th, 2019, at the age of 61, with his family by his side. Jack was a loving husband, devoted father, compassionate son, loyal brother, caring uncle, and true friend to so many. He was the epitome of a Christian man who led by example and positively impacted the lives of many young men in his role as Athletic Director at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Ann (Griffin), and his devoted children Brendan, Erin, Colin and Griffin. Predeceased by his father Howard, he is also survived by his mother Therese, his 8 siblings, MaryBeth Budra (Stephen), Tom, Patti Hill (Peter), Bill (Colleen), Jim (Lauren), Rob (Kelly), Michael (Kristy), David (Melanie), as well as Ann's 7 brothers, Robert (Judy), Michael (Kimi), Brian, Kevin, Peter, Christopher (Judy), Gerald (Amy), and 39 nieces and nephews. Jack is a graduate of Bergen Catholic High School and the College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, MA where he was an outstanding football player and a member of the Athletic Halls of Fame of both
schools. Jack was an avid golfer at Hackensack Golf Club, where he won two Senior Club Championships and was a member of the Board of Trustees. Prior to his position as Athletic Director, Jack ran the family business, G.T. McGovern & Sons Trucking and Warehouse Co. Inc. with several of his brothers and cousins. As AD, he helped build Bergen Catholic Athletics into one of the elite programs in the country. He was equally loved and respected by both his peers and the countless students he came into contact with. Jack was a true competitor with a compassionate soul, and nothing gave him more pleasure than watching his children compete athletically. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 2-8 pm at Church of the Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:30 am also at Church of the Presentation. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bergen Catholic High School to further support the revitalization of the school's athletic field.