Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church
Cresskill, NJ
Dumont - John McKenna, 83, of Dumont, died September 28, 2019.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Jacqueline (née Toohey) 2006. Loving father of AnnMarie Morris, Patrick and Kevin McKenna. Cherished grandfather of Kara (James) Bace, Kirsten, Morgan and Aiden, and great-grandfather of James III and Arianna. Dear brother of Peggy Connelly. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, and good friend Rose Murphy. Predeceased by a son-in-law, Gregory Morris and brother-in-law, Mark Connelly.

John was born in the Bronx, NY to Mary Anne (née Connolly) and Patrick McKenna. He was a graduate of Sts. Peter & Paul Grammar School, Bronx, NY, Rice H.S., and St. John's University, NYC.

Funeral Mass Saturday, Oct. 5th, 10 AM, St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church, Cresskill. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visiting Thursday, Oct. 3rd, 7-9 PM & Friday, Oct. 4th, 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 108 Brook St., Dumont;

www.dumontambulance.org.
