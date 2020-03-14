|
John McMurray
Wanaque - McMurray, John age 77 of Wanaque on Friday March 13, 2020. Born in Bonnyrigg, Scotland, he came to the United States in 1957 and settled in Elmwood Park where he raised his family until moving to Fairlawn, then to Wanaque eight years ago. John was a Plant Manager at Thomson Printing in Clifton for many years and also worked at Unimak in Carlstadt were he retired then at Inner Working as a Consultant in N.Y.C. John was a parishioner, a lector and a C.C.D teacher at St. Leo's RC Church, Elmwood Park, St. Catherine's Church , Glen Rock and St. Francis RC Church, Haskell. He taught RCIA program at St. Catherine's. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He is the beloved husband of Kathleen (Moran) McNamara McMurray of Wanaque and loving father of Seamus McMurray and his wife Rosemarie of Mahwah, Catherine Cooke of Mahwah, Kristen Bernius and her husband Keith of Ramsey and Robert McNamara and his wife Laura of Oakland . Dear brother in law of Robert Moran and wife Laura of North Haledon, Patricia Donlaldson and her husband Richard of Sparta and John Moran and his wife Mari of Newark. Devoted grandfather of Erin, Emma, Megan, Michael, James and Julia. John is predeceased by his first wife Eileen McMurray, siblings, Jane McMurray, Helen Brown and Francis McMurray and he was friends to many and will sadly be missed by all. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Monday from 4-8pm. Family and friends will meet at St. Francis R.C. Church 868 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Tuesday for a 9:30 am mass. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Franciscan Friars of the Atonement Graymoor, P.O. Box 301 Garrison, N.Y. 10524-0301 or to St. John Church-Feed the Homeless, 22 Mulberry St., Newark N.J. 07102.