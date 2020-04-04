Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Resources
More Obituaries for John Meditz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Meditz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Meditz Obituary
John Meditz

Franklin Lakes - MEDITZ John, 81 on April 3, 2020 of Franklin Lakes, NJ.

John loved his wife Barbara (Ruddy) who he met over 63 years ago and was devoted to her for the 59 years they were married. Beloved father of Susan Teschon, Gregory Meditz and Barbara Beucler. Loving grandfather to Jacqueline, Sarah, Jonathan and Kathryn. Also survived by his sister Agnes Hay of Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home, 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -