John Meditz
Franklin Lakes - MEDITZ John, 81 on April 3, 2020 of Franklin Lakes, NJ.
John loved his wife Barbara (Ruddy) who he met over 63 years ago and was devoted to her for the 59 years they were married. Beloved father of Susan Teschon, Gregory Meditz and Barbara Beucler. Loving grandfather to Jacqueline, Sarah, Jonathan and Kathryn. Also survived by his sister Agnes Hay of Pennsylvania.
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home, 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com.