Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John Micco Obituary
John Micco

East Rutherford - John Micco, 27, of East Rutherford, passed away on July 19, 2019. John enjoyed listening to music and was a fan of the Grateful Dead and Bob Dylan. He spent time hunting and fishing and loved Jeeps. John made people laugh, he was witty and had a big heart. Beloved son of John Micco and Sally Halligan. Loving brother of David Micco, Jeanine Stripling, Claudia DePalma and Amira Saadawi. Cherished grandson of William Halligan, Irene Iburg and the late Giovanni and Giovannina Micco. John is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He had a special love for his pets, Lily Sue, Juice, Bertha and Arnold Palmer. Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5-9 PM at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA.org or call 1-800-628-0028.
