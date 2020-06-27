John Miccolis
John Miccolis

Lakewood - John Miccolis of Lakewood N.J. 82 years old passed away June 24, 2020. Mr. Miccolis was predeceased by his devoted and loving wife Charlene of 47 years in 2009. Mr. Miccolis served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Waldwick, N.J. Police Officer before becoming a Bergen County Police Officer. He eventually served as Tour Commander, OIL Investigation Division and Hostage Negotiator. Mr. Miccolis retired from Bergen County Police Dept. in 1992 with the rank of Lieutenant. Mr. Miccolis was the recipient of the Police Medal of Honor as well as other citations for Meritorious Service and Excellent Performance of Duty. Mr. Miccolis is survived by two sons, Charles R. Miccolis and his wife Joan of Tampa, FL, and Lawrence E. Miccolis of Tampa, FL; two granddaughters Charlene M. and Alana J. Miccolis; his nephew Christopher Miccolis; four nieces Catherine Gibson-Burrows, Diana Gibson-Brown, Justine Fortuna, and Colleen Miccolis. Mr. Miccolis has been entombed besides his wife Charlene at Ocean County Memorial Park Cemetery, Toms River N.J. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home in Toms River, NJ oversaw arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
