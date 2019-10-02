Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kinane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael "Jack" Kinane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Michael "Jack" Kinane Obituary
John "Jack" Michael Kinane

Greer - John "Jack" Michael Kinane, 78, husband of Dolores Ferrara Kinane, of Greer, died Monday, September 23, 2019.

Born in Englewood, NJ, he was the son of the late John J. and Ruth L. Simmons Kinane.

Jack served in the United States Army and was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. He earned a BS degree from Rutgers University and a master's degree from Stevens Institute. Jack worked with Meals on Wheels for over 20 years and was a volunteer medical courier for The Blood Connection.

In addition to his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by two sons, John J. Kinane and Michael S. Kinane; a daughter, Kelly Ann Ostrander; five grandchildren, Cory Kinane, Connor Ostrander, Megan Ostrander, Sean Ostrander, and Chase Ostrander; and a sister, Judy Allamandola.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with the visitation and reception following in Croghan Hall. Burial will follow in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran's Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605, or The Blood Connection, 435 Woodruff Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now