John "Jack" Michael Kinane
Greer - John "Jack" Michael Kinane, 78, husband of Dolores Ferrara Kinane, of Greer, died Monday, September 23, 2019.
Born in Englewood, NJ, he was the son of the late John J. and Ruth L. Simmons Kinane.
Jack served in the United States Army and was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. He earned a BS degree from Rutgers University and a master's degree from Stevens Institute. Jack worked with Meals on Wheels for over 20 years and was a volunteer medical courier for The Blood Connection.
In addition to his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by two sons, John J. Kinane and Michael S. Kinane; a daughter, Kelly Ann Ostrander; five grandchildren, Cory Kinane, Connor Ostrander, Megan Ostrander, Sean Ostrander, and Chase Ostrander; and a sister, Judy Allamandola.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with the visitation and reception following in Croghan Hall. Burial will follow in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran's Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Friday.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605, or The Blood Connection, 435 Woodruff Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.