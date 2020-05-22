John Michael McCormack
Tenafly - McCORMACK, John Michael of Elmhurst, NY (formerly of Tenafly) passed away on May 20, 2020. Dear son of the late James and Ann McCormack. Beloved brother of Katherine McCormack (Ted Kagy), Mary Mazza (Tony), James McCormack, Paul McCormack (Kathleen) and the late Roy McCormack. Adored uncle of Ryan Kagy (Laura), Alex Kagy, Ainsley McCormack and Trevor McCormack. John loved the theater, and was an Off Broadway Producer for multiple theaters during his career. Funeral services will be private. To visit John's tribute page please visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
