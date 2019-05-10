Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
John Migliorelli Obituary
John Migliorelli

Paramus - John Migliorelli 93, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Before retiring, John co-owned A.J. Getty in Nutley. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, Paramus. John was an Navy veteran who served our country proudly during World War II.

Cherished husband of 66 years to Lena "Lee" (nee Cappello). Beloved father of Marianne Pope and her husband Al of Oradell, Steven Migliorelli and his wife Patricia of Wantage, and Richard Migliorelli of Paramus. Treasured grandfather of Jaclyn (Steve), Sheryl (Joe), Carlee, James John and great-grandfather of Olivia, Johnny and Gabriella. Predeceased by his siblings Julie Yannriello, Peter Migliorelli, Albert Migiorelli and Irma Campbell.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306; TUNNEL2TOWERS.ORG

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
