John Miller Sr.
John Miller, Sr.

Haskell - Miller, John E. Sr. age 76 of Haskell passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020.

He was born in West Paterson and lived in Paterson before moving to Haskell fifty-three years ago. He worked as security for Wyeth in Pearl River, N.Y. and also Continental Can in Paterson. Beloved husband of Linda (Jordan) Miller of Haskell, loving father of John E. Miller Jr. of Haskell and Sheree Werba and her husband Jimmy of Franklin, Dear brother of Michael Matthews and Alberta Ryerson both of PA. Loving grandfather of Ryan Miller, James Werba and Summer Miller. Great grandfather of Raelynn and Jackson Miller. All services are held private. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
