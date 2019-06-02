Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Avenue
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
200 Wyckloff Avenue
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - John "Jack" Mueller of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019 one day shy of his wife Grace's first anniversary in Heaven. Jack was born on November 12, 1926 in Rockville Centre, NY where he spent his childhood, graduated from South Side High School and Hofstra University. He was a Merchant Marine and a Korean War Veteran. Jack worked for Lorillard Tobacco Company for over 30 years. Jack romanced and married Grace in 1954. The marriage flourished for 64 years and produced 6 daughters, Connie Mahady (Brian), Ruth Ann Holl (Joe), Julie Mueller (Craig), Susan Mueller, Janet Mueller (Robyn), Patty Mateo (Scott), 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren The family resided in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Jack was an avid golfer and friend to everyone he met. Jack and Grace retired to Palm Beach Gardens where they resided for over 30 years. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 12th from 6-8 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, New Jersey. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at 10am, St. Paul Church, 200 Wyckloff Avenue, Ramsey, NJ. Donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at howard-quattlebaum.com.
