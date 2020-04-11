|
John Neebling
Hasbrouck Heights - John Neebling, grew up in Jersey City and raised his family in Hasbrouck Heights. He passed away after complications from a fall. John was born on June 17, 1948 to John and Zita Neebling. He was pre-deceased by his sister Joan Bauver and survived by his brother James Neebling. Before retiring, he was a dutiful Mail Handler for the United States Postal Service for over forty years. John's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren Chloe, Anthony and Wesley. He was known to play "Tickle Monster", Barbies, and build forts. He was a master at after school pick-ups and often answered to names like "Gam-pa" and "GaGa". He loved old cars, helping others, and a hot dog from a Hank Franks! He was predeceased by his loving wife Anne Carol Neebling in 2015. He was the beloved father of Marisa Skwiat and Jennifer DeCaux and Father-in-Law of Michael Skwiat and Matthew DeCaux. John Neebling was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Lodi, NJ. Services will be private and a memorial will be held at a later date. John Neebling was the grateful recipient of a kidney donation in 2006 and so Memorial Donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com