John Nogrady
Wood-Ridge - John Nogrady of Wood-Ridge, NJ, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at age 82 after a brief illness. He enjoyed a lengthy career in truck sales after starting as a crane mechanic, working for Backhus Motors, Commercial GMC, Do-All GMC and Frank's Truck Center.
John grew up Saddle Brook and enjoyed playing baseball, fishing and working on cars. While he grew up a fan of the Yankees, he later also followed the Mets and he loved attending games. He played trumpet in the Holy Name Cadets and served in the United States Army Reserve. He enjoyed fresh-water fishing, gardening, traveling to historical places and being with his beloved family.
He is survived by his wife Helen of Wood-Ridge, his son John M. and his wife Teresa of West Milford and their sons Carl and Earle, as well as his son Michael J., his wife Nicole and their daughters Alexis and Samantha, several cousins including Alois and his wife Katy Prais, Elmer Nogrady, Mary Zavoda, John Urso, James and his wife Ellaine Nogrady in Maryland, Joyce Brandt and Debbie Heller of Rochelle Park . He is also missed by his two cats, Ben and Jerry.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, John W. and Anastasia Nogrady of Saddle Brook.
Private services for immediate family will be held, and a Celebration of John's life will be organized in the near future. Arrangements are being made through Kugler Funeral Home in Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in his name to FOCAS, a non-profit humane charity for Animal Preservation and Protection at www.focasnow.org.