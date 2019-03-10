Resources
Montvale - John Nowicky, loving husband, father, and grandfather, peacefully passed away March 4, 2019, at the age of 73.

Formerly from Montvale, New Jersey, John was a dedicated industrial arts teacher and administrator for Bergenfield High School for over 40 years. He loved the profession and his students.

John's passion was fishing. He was a member of multiple bass fishing clubs and enjoyed competitive fishing, but his love was going out on the water with his family and friends, always in pursuit of the all mighty "lunker."

John was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather providing unconditional love for his family. Surviving are his wife, Denise, daughter and son in-law, Kristina and Stephen Katsalidas, and son and daughter in-law, John and Shannon Nowicky. He had four grandsons: John and Alex, Sean and Jack.

John requested to be remembered by smiles and laughter. As per his request, services and cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be sent to:

The Sun Lake Volunteer Fire Dept.

1101 St. Lawrence Drive

Grand Island, FL 32735
