John P. Ascolese
Northvale - John P. Ascolese, 80, of Northvale, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born January 22, 1939 in Jersey City, he was raised in Hoboken until 8 months old when his family moved to Norwood. Graduate of Tenafly High School, Class of 1957.
Devoted husband of 59 years to Laura (nee Cosseta). Loving father of Laura Scilingo and husband Dr. Ciro Scilingo and Claire Schmidt and husband Gary. Proud grandfather of Nick and fiancé Kristen, Paul, Christina and fiancé Justin and Jillian. Dear brother of Millie Logan, Joseph Ascolese and the late Anne Tiner. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.
John worked at Jackson Metal Company in Hoboken for 28 years before opening his own business, John Ascolese Scrap Metal from 1985 to 2013. He loved his work, was funny, loving and generous to his family; he enjoyed good food, Friday poker nights and trips to AC with friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 10 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Monday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
Donations in John's memory to the would be greatly appreciated.
