Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Northvale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ascolese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Ascolese


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Ascolese Obituary
John P. Ascolese

Northvale - John P. Ascolese, 80, of Northvale, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born January 22, 1939 in Jersey City, he was raised in Hoboken until 8 months old when his family moved to Norwood. Graduate of Tenafly High School, Class of 1957.

Devoted husband of 59 years to Laura (nee Cosseta). Loving father of Laura Scilingo and husband Dr. Ciro Scilingo and Claire Schmidt and husband Gary. Proud grandfather of Nick and fiancé Kristen, Paul, Christina and fiancé Justin and Jillian. Dear brother of Millie Logan, Joseph Ascolese and the late Anne Tiner. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

John worked at Jackson Metal Company in Hoboken for 28 years before opening his own business, John Ascolese Scrap Metal from 1985 to 2013. He loved his work, was funny, loving and generous to his family; he enjoyed good food, Friday poker nights and trips to AC with friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 10 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Monday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

Donations in John's memory to the would be greatly appreciated.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now