Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Liturgy
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
218 Washington Pl.
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Hasbrouck Heights - John P. Dwyer 87, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Raymond and Rose Dwyer. John was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the V.F.W. Memorial Post 4591 in Hasbrouck Heights. Before retiring, he was a Line Supervisor for P.S.E.&G. in Secaucus. Beloved husband of Audrey E. (nee Sandvoss) Dwyer. Devoted father of Kathleen Casey and her husband Dick, Nancy May and Carol Maraza and her husband Bryan. Dear brother of the late Irene Bastedo. Loving grandfather of Lindsay Scott and her husband Stewart, Peter McCann, A.J., Kyle and Taylor May and Meghan Incantalupo, Bryan, Ally and Olivia Maraza and a great grandfather of two great grandchildren. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, April 16th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Visitation Monday, April 15th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Corpus Christi R.C. Church 218 Washington Pl. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 in memory of John P. Dwyer would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
