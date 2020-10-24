John P Flynn
Norwood - John P. Flynn (Jack), age 87, of Norwood (formerly of Dumont), entered into eternal life October 23, 2020. He was married for 60 years to the love of his life Patricia (nee Gillespie) and was a devoted father to Mary, Joanne (Fergus) Mullany, Timothy and Katie. Dear Brother of Frances Smith, and the late Sr. Kathleen Flynn, OP and Dorothy. He will sadly be missed by his loving grandchildren, Aiden and Sean, and many nieces and nephews. John was born in Bronx, NY to Bridget (nee McCormack) and Timothy Flynn. He attended Manhattan College where he earned a Bachelor's degree. He worked as a Management Consultant for Towers, Perrin, Foster & Crosby in NYC before retiring in 1991. He was a devoted parishioner at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish in Creskill, NJ where he was a lector for many years and taught in the Confirmation Program. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at Holy Name Hospital. John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Most importantly he was a loving family man with a great sense of humor who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 AM at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, Cresskill. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Visiting Tuesday 3-5 PM & 7-9 PM at the Frech McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Macular Degeneration Research
.