John P. Follety
New Milford - John P. Follety, 26, of New Milford, died unexpectedly Sunday, September 22, 2019. Loving son of Pamela (née Prior) and Philip Follety. Dear brother of Jackie Follety. Cherished nephew of Paco and Melinda Prior, Joanne Prior, David Prior, Susan and Brian Wilkin, and June Deurloo. Also survived by his cousins, Rebecca and Ryan Wilkin, and Eric and Holly Deurloo.
From 2007-2011, he was #34, a fullback on the New Milford H.S. football team. He sprinted on indoor and outdoor track teams in many events including the 55, 100, 200, 400, and the 4 x 4 relay. He was Senior Male Athlete of the Year in 2011. After graduating from New Milford H.S., John attended York College, where he ran track for three years. He earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice, graduating Cum Laude, Class of 2015. He touched the lives of so many who came to know his kind heart and gentle smile.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 27th, 11 AM, St. Joseph R.C. Church, Oradell. Visiting Thursday, September 26th, 5-9 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge; www.beaugard.mcknight.com.