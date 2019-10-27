Services
Leonia - John P. Healy, 78, of Leonia, NJ, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Born and raised in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, John was the oldest of four siblings, Mary, William, and Kevin Healy. After graduating from Manhattan College in 1963 with a degree in accounting, John set out on a career in sales working for various textile companies in New York City over the course of the next forty years. In 1968, John married the love of his life and best friend, Carla Bacigalupo, and the two moved to Leonia where they became invested members of the community. John and Carla raised four children, Christine (Jeff), John (Bianca), Peter (Brenda), and Andrew (Amy).

Beloved father and "Pop Pop" to six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Layla, Teagan, John, William, and Clare, John will be missed dearly, but his larger-than-life spirit, enthusiasm for the outdoors, and dedication to and love for his family will live on.

Visiting will be Friday, November 1, from 4-8 p.m. at Frank Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main St., Ft. Lee, NJ. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at St. John's Church in Leonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the following may be given to:

adleraphasiacenter.org: non-profit organization serving those with Aphasia

catrockventures.org: non-profit outdoor leadership program serving Bronx teenagers
