John P. Hilla
Mahwah - John P. (Jack) Hilla, 95, a long term resident of Westwood & then later Mahwah, passed away on Tuesday April 7, 2020. Loving husband of Peggy who had passed in March of 2016. A devoted Father to eight children, Grandfather of 27 & Great-Grandfather of 11. Jack was born in Bayonne to Mary and John Hilla. Through his love of music, he met and fell in love with Margaret A (Peggy) Plaskon and they wed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, 1953. The couple moved to Harrington Park, then to Westwood where they raised their family. They later settled in Mahwah and enjoyed the winter months in Wilmington NC. Jack served in the Army Air Corp as a Bomber Pilot during World War II. After he returned, graduated Law School and eventually opened his own Real Estate Office which he maintained for many years until his retirement. Jack is survived by his devoted children, Suzanne Hilla (Theiss)and her husband Ronald Kaplan, In loving memory of Janice Hilla Mulligan and her husband Jerry, Mary Hilla (Grud) & her husband Mark Coslow, John P. Hilla & his wife Pat Hilla, Ann Hilla Corra & her husband James Aulita, Dan Hilla & his wife Karen O'Keefe Hilla, Eileen Hilla Slater & her husband Chuck, Stephen Hilla, and all of his Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren. The family will hold a private memorial for Jack. If you would like to share a memory of Jack or send condolences to the family, please visit his Tribute Wall on the Vander Plaat funeral home web site, www.vpfh.com. The family asks that in lieu of flowers; please make a donation in his name & memory to either: The Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich, Sisters of Charity League Headquarters or The Mahwah Emergency Medical Service. www.scnj.org or www.mahwahems.org