John P. Lally
Old Tappan - John P. Lally, 90, of Old Tappan, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Turnbull) for nearly 62 years. Loving father of Jack of Old Tappan, Patrick (Marita) of Monroe, NY and Kim Halman (Douglas) of Tenafly, NJ. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Coleen, Joseph, Michelle, Daniel and Ethan. Dearest brother of the late Brendan, Marguerite Reilly, Joseph and Eugene.
John proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Northvale VFW. He worked for Volkswagen in Orangeburg, NY for over 30 years before retiring. He was an incredibly loving and affectionate husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed.
Due to the current world health crisis funeral services will be private; donations to JDRF in John's memory are appreciated.
