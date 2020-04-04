Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Lally


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Lally Obituary
John P. Lally

Old Tappan - John P. Lally, 90, of Old Tappan, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Turnbull) for nearly 62 years. Loving father of Jack of Old Tappan, Patrick (Marita) of Monroe, NY and Kim Halman (Douglas) of Tenafly, NJ. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Coleen, Joseph, Michelle, Daniel and Ethan. Dearest brother of the late Brendan, Marguerite Reilly, Joseph and Eugene.

John proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Northvale VFW. He worked for Volkswagen in Orangeburg, NY for over 30 years before retiring. He was an incredibly loving and affectionate husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed.

Due to the current world health crisis funeral services will be private; donations to JDRF in John's memory are appreciated.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -