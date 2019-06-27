Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony R.C. Church
Northvale, NJ
John P. "Jack" Oates Obituary
John P. "Jack" Oates

New Milford - John P. "Jack" Oates, 86, of New Milford, died June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 39 years to Mary (née Delaney). Loving father of Rosemarie Harrison and husband Julian, Donna Oates and husband Jim Kelly, Denise, Jacqueline and Gregory Oates. Cherished grandfather of Christian, Kyle, Kathryn, Brianna and Lachlan. Dear brother of Theresa Farese and husband Al. Predeceased by a twin brother, Peter Oates.

Jack was born in New York City to Bridie (née Maloney) and John J. Oates. He was a Sergeant with the Fort Lee Police Dept., retiring after more than 25 years of service to the community, and was a member of VFW Post #2342, Fort Lee. Jack was a Navy veteran who served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict. He also served as a pallbearer with many local funeral homes in Bergen County.

Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30 AM, St. Anthony R.C. Church, Northvale. Visiting Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Memorial tributes may be made in Jack's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; .
