John P. Paulich
Clifton - John P. Paulich, 90, of Clifton, passed peacefully into the Lord's hands on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home surrounded by family members. John was born and raised in Jersey City and resided in Clifton since 1960.
John graduated with Honors in 1958 from Rutgers University in Newark. He has been recognized as a Life Member of the Rutgers Alumni Association.
Enlisting in the Third Navy District, John held rank and served his country for two years before receiving an Honorable Discharge allowing him to attend Officer School in 1951. Graduating from Officer School in 1952 he then enlisted in the United States Army Reserve. Starting in 1977, he rose up the ranks and retired with an Honorable Discharge as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army in 1989.
As a young man, he started his career at Arvey Corporation in Jersey City. Taking Arvey to new heights. John was promoted to the Vice President and General Manager over seeing three divisions of Arvey Corp. in Jersey City then successfully moving the company to Cedar Grove. He became a major share holder of R-V Metal Fabricating in Cedar Grove, retiring after 13 ½ years as CEO.
John was a lifetime faithful parishioner of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Passaic including their Chapel in Woodland Park. He was a very active parishioner having served as Trustee for many years and as Past President of the Holy Name Society. In 1980, he was named the Holy Name Society Man of the Year. John was a longtime member of the choir starting his career at St. Mary's Byzantine Church in Jersey City and continuing under the tutelage of Professor John Kahanick at St. Michael's Byzantine Cathedral.
Predeceased by his beloved wife, Anne C. (nee Rotar) in 2008; his son-in-law, John Gregory Duch in 2017; and his two sisters and their husbands, Anne and John Securda and Mary and Frank Chupka.
Survivors include: four children, John P. Paulich, Jr., Judith Liquori, Elizabeth Duch and Christine Kapinos and her husband, James; six grandchildren, Mary Grace Liquori and her wife Jess Liquori, Alexandra Duch, Gregory Duch, Stephen Duch, Jacquelyn Kapinos and Benjamin Kapinos; one great-grandson, Jaime Liquori; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and Godchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 7 to 9 pm and Thursday from 3 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. A Byzantine Liturgy will be held Friday 10:00 am at St. Michael Cathedral Chapel, 455 Lackawanna Avenue, Woodland Park. Please meet at the Chapel. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Michael Cathedral, 96 First St., Passaic, NJ 07055. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.