Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
John P. Sadlon Obituary
John P Sadlon

Woodcliff Lake - John "Jack" Sadlon, of Woodcliff Lake, born in Cliffside Park, passed peacefully on September 17, 2019 at the age of 92. Devoted husband of Lorraine for 71 years. Loving father of Janet & James Hart, John S Sadlon (deceased) & Sherrie Bradley, Lori & Andrew Zucaro, Karen & Richard Pasch, and Randy & Janie Sadlon. Jack leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Jack lived in River Vale and Hillsdale, was owner of Broadway Cleaners, Westwood and Norge Dry Cleaning, River Vale until 1986 and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Woodcliff Lake since 1960. Veteran of WWII, US Navy and member of American Legion Post 162.

Visiting at Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, Monday 3-7PM. Funeral Tuesday at 11:30 George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Becker-funeralhome.com
