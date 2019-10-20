|
|
John P., Sole, Jr.
Totowa - Sole, John P., Sr. age 53 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Annamaria (nee Casasanta) Sole of Totowa. Loving father of Salvatore Sole and his fiancée Sara Tencza of Totowa, Jessica Sole of Totowa, Daniella Sole of Totowa, Alyssa Sole of Totowa and John Sole, Jr. of Totowa. Dear son of Lydia D. (nee Valente) Sole of Totowa and the late Salvatore Sole (2019). Brother of Gina Seakan and her husband Raymond of Point Pleasant and Peter Sole of Totowa. Son-in-law of Carmela and Panfilo Casasanta of Port St. Lucy, FL. Brother-in-law of Vicki Conklin and her husband James, Nicola Casasanta and his wife Dana and Phil Casasanta and his wife Deanna. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his loving dog, Scrappy. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived most of his life in Totowa. He was a Police Officer for the Totowa Police Department for many years, then a resource officer for Totowa Public Schools. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Paterson. He was a member of the Honor Legion of the Police Departments of the State of NJ and a member of the PBA, Local #80. He was a coach at the Totowa PAL for many years. John also worked with his father and uncle at Capri Pizzeria. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Cremation is private at the request of the family. Friends may visit Wednesday 4-9 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Totowa Public Schools, 10 Crews Street, Totowa, NJ 07512 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.