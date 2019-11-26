|
|
John P. Sullivan
Dumont - John P. Sullivan, 83, of Dumont, NJ (native of County Kerry) died suddenly November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Norah P. (née Joyce). Devoted father of John and his wife Michele. Cherished grandfather of Carina, Carlo, and Julianna Camporeale, Jack, and Aidan Sullivan. Dear brother of Patrick and his wife Tess, Donal and his wife Madeline, Jeremiah and his wife Christine, sisters, Mary Greaney, and Breda O'Connor. Also survived by a son-in-law, Carlo Camporeale, a sister-in-law, Pauline Sullivan, and several loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his daughter, Karen Camporeale, and two brothers, Michael and James.
John was born in Cahersiveen, Ireland to Nora and Jeremiah Sullivan, and immigrated to the United States in 1959. He was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont, for over 40 years, Knights of Columbus St. John's Council #1345, Dumont, member of the Handball Club of Orangeburg, NY, Ridgefield Park, NJ and 207th Street, Manhattan.
Funeral Mass Monday, December 2nd, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visiting Sunday, December 1st, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to St. Mary's R.C. Church, 280 Washington Ave., Dumont.