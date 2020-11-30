John P. Tomaszewski
Hasbrouck Heights - John P. Tomaszewski 66, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Jersey City passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Madeline and John M. Tomaszewski. John received his Masters Degree from Long Island University. Before retiring, he worked at L'Oreal in Clark and previously, he was a Director of Regulatory Affairs at Pfizer Inc. in New York City. John also worked at Bayer, Warner Lambert and was an investigator for the F.D.A. Beloved husband of Rosalie (nee Tecchio) Tomaszewski. Devoted father of Lauren De Jesus and John Michael Tomaszewski and his wife Kellie. Dear brother of Carol DiStaulo. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Ava, River and Willow. Son-in-law to the late Michael and Paula Tecchio. Brother-in-law of Michael Tecchio and his wife Terry. Cherished uncle of two nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, December 3rd at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Wednesday, December 2nd from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to (www.pancan.org
) would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com