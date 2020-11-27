John P. Whelan
John P. Whelan (Jack) of Guttenberg passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Jack was born on January 1, 1938 in West New York, NJ, where he was raised. He attended St. Joseph's Grammar School and St. Joseph's of the Palisades High School in West New York (64th Street) where he excelled in basketball, receiving many honors. In 1957, he enlisted in the New York National Guard in Spring Valley, New York as a Launcher Crewman for the "Nike Ajax", the first ground-to-air missile. He was honorably discharged from Fort Bliss, Texas in 1964.
Jack was employed at the Lever Brothers plant in Edgewater, NJ, and the Penn Central Railroad in Newark, NJ as a Freight Conductor and Brakeman, before joining the Township of North Bergen Fire Department in 1966, retiring as Captain in 1993. Jack was a member of the American Legion and the VFW, and a past member of the Moose Association.
Jack was pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (Beere) Whelan, a sister Maureen Marzocchi (Tetro), and a brother, George. He is survived by a sister Josephine (Whelan) Chiarello, niece Susan Broskie (Tetro) and husband Bruce, niece Tara Sweeney, nephew Salvatore Tetro and extended family members.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private. The family will hold a celebration of life in Jack's honor when it can be done safely.
To honor Jack's memory, donations can be made to the American Legion or the New Jersey Fireman's Home.
Vainieri Funeral Home, 5923 Kennedy Blvd., North Bergen NJ, 201-868-8555, www.vainierifuneralhome.com