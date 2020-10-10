John Panebianco
Fort Lee - Panebianco, John age 78, of Fort Lee, on October 9, 2020. He was born in Italy and was a Teacher for the Fort Lee Board of Education. Predeceased by Vincenzo & Tommasina. Survived by his former wife, his trusted " friend to the end", his adored son Vincent, his aunt Carmella with many cousins in Italy and Canada
The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 10:00-11:30 AM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Wednesday at 11:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. Nicholas R.C Church at 12 noon. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com