John Panebianco
1942 - 2020
John Panebianco

Fort Lee - Panebianco, John age 78, of Fort Lee, on October 9, 2020. He was born in Italy and was a Teacher for the Fort Lee Board of Education. Predeceased by Vincenzo & Tommasina. Survived by his former wife, his trusted " friend to the end", his adored son Vincent, his aunt Carmella with many cousins in Italy and Canada

The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 10:00-11:30 AM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Wednesday at 11:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. Nicholas R.C Church at 12 noon. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
