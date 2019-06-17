|
John Patrick Byrne
Midland Park - John Patrick Byrne, 53, of Midland Park and formerly Tenafly died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 14, 2019 following a short illness. John was the cherished son of Mary and the late Nicholas Byrne. He was the beloved brother of Ellen Bontemps and her husband Jeff, Nicholas Byrne, Jr. and his wife Maureen, Kevin Byrne and his wife Diana, Kelly McQuarrie and her husband Frank, and Patrick Byrne and his wife Jennifer. John was a proud and devoted uncle to his 13 nieces and nephews. John was a lifelong Chargers Fan and a lover of Irish music. John will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. John had a smile for everyone and took great pride in helping others whenever he could. John's final generous act was to give the gift of life through organ donation. Visitation will be held at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday, 11 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Tenafly. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the name of John Byrne to: NJ Sharing Network Foundation, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974 or online at www.njsharingnetwork.org. Checks may be made payable to "NJ Sharing Network". The NJ Sharing Network is a non-profit organization responsible for the recovery and placement of donated organs and tissue for those in need of a life-saving transplant. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.