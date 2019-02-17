|
John Patrick Casey
- - John Patrick Casey died peacefully at Holy Name Hospital on February 15, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born on July 28,1939 to Frank and Johanna Casey. A native of the South Bronx, he graduated St. John's University before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. John earned a Juris Doctor from St. John's University, an LL.M. in Tax from NYU, and most recently, in 2015, a Master's in Theology from Seton Hall University.
John started his professional career at the U.S. IRS. He worked for nearly 30 years as an International Tax Partner at KPMG where he developed a conceptual basis for the Dublin International Financial Center. He was Full Professor at Pace University Graduate School of Business. He is an Associate of the Congregation of Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, daughter Patti and husband, John Cappello, daughter, Erin and husband, Patrick Quill, son, Sean, and wife, Jennifer and son, Timothy, and wife Kara. John loved his twelve grandchildren: Aidan, Liam, Patrick, John, Caroline, Brendan, Matthew, Kate, Molly, Will, Henry and Julia.
John was a lifelong learner and teacher. He enjoyed History, Geography, Theology and current events. He especially enjoyed helping his grandchildren with Summer Reading, writing assignments and college applications!
Visitation will be on Monday, February 18 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Tuesday February 19 at 11:30 at St. Catharine in Glen Rock, departing the funeral home at 11am. Burial to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his name, to the Semper Fi Fund (semperfifund.org). www.browningforshay.com