John Patrick Keane
Washington - KEANE, John Patrick "Bob", 90 of Township of Washington, NJ on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Frances (nee Gaffney) Keane. Devoted father of Kevin, Bobby, Brian and his wife Susan, and Christopher Keane. Dear brother of William Keane. Cherished grandfather of Kerry Keane.
Bob was and Army Veteran of WWII. He retired in 1978 as a Detective, from the NYPD after a 25 year career. He was an avid Notre Dame Football fan. He was involved with the Township of Washington Softball League and loved to visit Florida and the Jersey Shore.
The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-6PM. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment, Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY.
