Toms River - John Patti, 93, was born in Clifton NJ in 1926, most recently of Toms River since 1990, and a prior resident of Carlstadt for many years, passed on to Glory on May 15, 2020 at the Arbors Care Center, an acute care facility in Toms River, where he had been residing since 2013.



Mr. Patti was a Tin Can Sailor, serving in the US Navy. For 30 years he was employed by DeCamp Bus Lines in Montclair, retiring at the age of 62. In the early 1990s, Mr. Patti also worked on a part time basis, for Clifton Board of Education. He was a member of the Brick VFW, and served as a deacon for his church; Carlstadt Christian Assembly, for many years prior to relocating to Toms River. John was an avid fan of the NY Giants, and NY Yankees. John had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed making others laugh as he shared jokes, and silly stories. He loved spending time with his family, and was very fond of animals, especially dogs and cats. John is survived by his dear wife, Ruth, née Perri of 72 years, of Toms River, and their daughter, Gail Patti Nicholas of Basking Ridge. Their son in law, William James Nicholas, III, predeceased in 2013, and John & Ruth's beloved son, John Mark, predeceased in 2017. John is also survived by his much cherished granddaughter, Lauren Nicholas of Northampton PA, whom he loved dearly. John was one of nine children. He was very close to his dear surviving siblings, Daniel Patti, and his wife, Maria, and two sisters, Marie Dekker, and Rose Van Ostenbridge, all of Toms River. He was predeceased by his dear brothers, Leonard, Emanuel, "Matt" of Dania FL (Louise Patti) Charles, "Collie" Patti, and sisters, Olive Milowic, previously resided in Saddle Brook, Elizabeth "Betty" Figlar previously resided in Toms River. John had many cousins, nieces and nephews, that he loved dearly.



John & Ruth were committed caregivers to their son, John Mark, following a catastrophic motorcycle accident in 1987. John had a deep Faith, and was known to be a very giving, caring and generous person to anyone who was in need. He truly lived out his Faith, and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and all who knew him.



A brief funeral service on Friday, May 22, 2020, which due to the current health crisis protocols, will be private, and shall take place at Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt, and interment at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton, immediately following the service. Clergyman, Elia Barone of NY, will preside over the service.









