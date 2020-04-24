|
John Paul Locke, Jr
Woodcliff Lake - John Paul Locke, Jr. (82) died 4/19/20. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Nancy, and his three children and their families: John Paul Locke III, his wife Anna, and children Alejandra and Charles; Thomas Edward Locke, his wife Diana, and children Tessa and Annika; Jennifer Locke Burchell, her husband Brian, and children Olivia and Maggie. A private service will be held for the immediate family, and a celebration of his life is being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Pascack Reformed Church, 65 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ 07656. Becker-funeralhome.com