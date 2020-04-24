Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for John Locke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paul Locke Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Paul Locke Jr. Obituary
John Paul Locke, Jr

Woodcliff Lake - John Paul Locke, Jr. (82) died 4/19/20. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Nancy, and his three children and their families: John Paul Locke III, his wife Anna, and children Alejandra and Charles; Thomas Edward Locke, his wife Diana, and children Tessa and Annika; Jennifer Locke Burchell, her husband Brian, and children Olivia and Maggie. A private service will be held for the immediate family, and a celebration of his life is being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Pascack Reformed Church, 65 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ 07656. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -